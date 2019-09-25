|
|
|
Hall Ian Douglas Aged 74 years, of Claxby, passed away on
7th September, 2019.
Much loved husband of Lee.
Dearly loved dad of Christopher, Michael, Joanne and step dad to David, Carol and Helen. Brother of Valerie and Kathleen. Cherished and adored grandad and great grandad.
A service of Celebration for his life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October at 13:10pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to BHF and/or Cancer Research UK, maybe sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 25, 2019