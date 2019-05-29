|
Ward Hugh Allen Formerly of Dunholme passed away peacefully after a short illness at his
daughter's home on 14th May 2019 aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of the late Norah, much loved father of Christopher, Darren, Amanda and Jeanette,
father in law of Alanna,
Debbie and Martyn, loving granddaddy of James, Freddy, Edward, Lauren, Charlie and Jamie.
A Service of Celebration
for Hugh's life will take place at
St Chad's Church Dunholme Wednesday 5th June at 2-00pm
(Bright colours to be worn please), followed by burial at
Brightwater Burial Meadow, Saxby.
Floral tributes or donations in memory made payable to The Health Tree Foundation may be left in a donation envelope in Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on May 29, 2019
