Notice KAYE Howard Louis June, Sara, Lisa and Tim would like to thank everyone who attend Howard's thanksgiving service at Lincoln Crematorium on June 21st,

he would have been so proud.

Thank you to Finishing Touches florists in Welton for the beautiful floral tributes and the thought that went

into making them.

To the Dambusters Inn at Scampton for all their help, and for the catering arrangements, making us all feel welcome and relaxed to enjoy the excellent buffet.

Our thanks to the Rev. Sue Deacon for the wonderful service, her love and sincerity shone through, it was so special and uplifting and it meant so much to us all.

To Bill at J. Marshalls, our thanks for his kindness and compassion in guiding us through all the arrangements, and helping make a difficult time a little easier, his professionalism shows through. With everyone's helps and support we were able to give Howard the send-off he so deserved.

Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 24, 2019