Hilda Mortimer Notice
Mortimer Hilda Passed away peacefully at home on 10th September 2019, aged 94 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Monty,
dearly loved Mother of Patricia and Peter, Mother-in-law of Alan,
Grandma of Angela and Jennifer;
and Great Grandma of Sybil.
A Private Cremation Service will be followed by a Service of Celebration for Hilda's life which will take place at
All Saints Church, Tealby, on
Thursday 3rd October at 2-00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable to Dementia UK or Cancer Research UK, may be left in Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 18, 2019
