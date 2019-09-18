|
Mortimer Hilda Passed away peacefully at home on 10th September 2019, aged 94 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Monty,
dearly loved Mother of Patricia and Peter, Mother-in-law of Alan,
Grandma of Angela and Jennifer;
and Great Grandma of Sybil.
A Private Cremation Service will be followed by a Service of Celebration for Hilda's life which will take place at
All Saints Church, Tealby, on
Thursday 3rd October at 2-00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable to Dementia UK or Cancer Research UK, may be left in Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Sept. 18, 2019