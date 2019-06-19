|
Molzahn Hazel Aged 91 years of Market Rasen passed away peacefully on 12th June, 2019. Much loved wife of the late
Willy Molzahn. Dearly loved mother of Stuart and the late Leigh.
A Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at St. Thomas' Church, Market Rasen on Thursday 27th June at 11.00am followed by burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care, may be sent to J Marshal Funeral Directors,
49 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 19, 2019
