Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00
Caistor Methodist Church
Gwendoline Chapman

Gwendoline Chapman Notice
CHAPMAN Gwendoline Of Caistor.
Aged 91 years.
Retired teacher of Caistor Primary.
Peacefully passed away
at Little Brockelsby House.
Wife of the late Ernest, mother of (late) Rex, John, Robert and Alan. Grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.
Sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will be held at 11am at Caistor Methodist Church on Thursday 5th December.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be collected after the service for Caistor Methodist Church.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Nov. 27, 2019
