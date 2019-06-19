|
|
|
Sexton Graham Aged 76 years of Owersby Moor (formerly of Stamford)
passed away on 31st May, 2019.
Much loved husband of Judy.
Loving father of Oliver, Miles,
Penelope and Juliette. Cherished
grandfather of Grace, Erin, Arthur,
Henry, Digby, Ned, and Amelia.
A service of Celebration for his life will
be held at Grimsby Crematorium
on Friday 28th June at 12:20pm.
Floral tributes or donations, if desired, made payable to Diabetes UK and/or BHF, may be sent to J Marshall
Funeral Directors, 49 Queen Street, Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 19, 2019
