Matthews (Formerly Clayton)
Gillian Loveday Formerly of East Ferry passed away
peacefully at The Poplars Market Rasen on 8th June 2019 aged 79 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Len, much loved Mum of Shelley, Simon, Philip, Paul and the late Ruth, dearest Mother in Law, dearly loved Grandma,
Great-Grandma, Sister, Aunt and friend who will be greatly missed.
A Service of Celebration for Gillian's life will take place at St Thomas Church, Market Rasen on Wednesday 26th June at 2-00pm followed by a private
cremation (please would you wear bright colours to the service).
No flowers by request, donations in memory made payable to
The Alzheimer's Society and/or
The Poplars Amenity Fund which may be left in a donation envelope in Church or sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 12, 2019
