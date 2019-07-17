Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30
Lincoln Crematorium
More Obituaries for George Carr
George Carr Notice
Carr George Herbert
(Herbie) Aged 86 years, of Market Rasen,
passed away on 8th July, 2019.
Much loved husband of the late Mavis. Dearly loved dad of John, Sandra, Karen and father-in-law of Yvonne, Garry and Dave. Cherished
grandad of Leigh, Amy and Dan.
Adored great grandad of Isabella.
A service of Celebration for his life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Wednesday 25th July at 10:30am. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Cancer Research UK, may be sent to
J. Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen. LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 17, 2019
