Sleight Florence Maisie Aged 85 years of Walesby
passed away on 14th July, 2019.
Much loved wife of the late John.
Dearly loved mum of Chris, David, Sarah and a loved mother-in-law. Cherished granny of Henry.
A private cremation will be held followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life at St. Mary's Church, Walesby on Monday 5th August at 12:45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Beckside Amenities Fund, may be sent to J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on July 24, 2019