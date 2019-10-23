|
ROOK Suddenly but peacefully Ethel,
at Nettleton Manor Nursing Home on Thursday 10th October 2019 aged 88 years of Moortown Road, Nettleton.
Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice, much loved mother of Sandra, Kevin, Andrew, Helen and the late Patricia, dear mother in law and a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service to be held at St John The Baptist Church, Nettleton on Tuesday 29th October at 12.15pm followed by committal at Grimsby Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for The Macular Society may be left at the church (in an envelope) or sent to
J.W. Varlow & Son, 8a Chapel St. Caistor Lincolnshire LN7 6UF
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 23, 2019