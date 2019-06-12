|
Walkley Edna Aged 91 years of Caistor
passed away peacefully
on 2nd June, 2019.
Much loved wife of the late Thomas.
Dearly loved mum of Catherine,
Raymond, David and John.
Cherished grandma
and great grandma.
A service in memory for
her life will be held at
Caistor Methodist Church on
Monday 24th June at 11:00am
followed by burial at
Caistor Cemetery.
Floral tributes and/or
donations, made payable to
Lincolnshire Trust For Cats,
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Director,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on June 12, 2019
