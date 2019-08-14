|
|
|
Varley (nee Martin)
Dorothy Margaret Aged 94 years of Girsby,
died on 5th August, 2019.
Wife of the late John.
Dearly loved mother of Helen, Elizabeth, Clare and the late William and Richard. Loved by her eleven grandchildren and a proud great grandmother.
A service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at St Helen's Church,
Burgh on Bain on Friday 16th August at 3pm, followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Versus Arthritis, may be sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 14, 2019