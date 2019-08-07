Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
14:15
St. Peter & St.Paul's Church
Middle Rasen
Dick Barwick Notice
Barwick Dick Aged 78 years of Middle Rasen peacefully passed away
on 30th July, 2019.
Dearly loved husband of Liz.
Much loved dad of Jane and Tessa. Loved brother of Gay.
A service of Thanksgiving for his life will be held at St. Peter & St.Paul's Church, Middle Rasen on Thursday 15th August at 2:15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to St. Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 7, 2019
