Barwick Dick Aged 78 years of Middle Rasen peacefully passed away
on 30th July, 2019.
Dearly loved husband of Liz.
Much loved dad of Jane and Tessa. Loved brother of Gay.
A service of Thanksgiving for his life will be held at St. Peter & St.Paul's Church, Middle Rasen on Thursday 15th August at 2:15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to St. Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 7, 2019