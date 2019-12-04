Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Derek Edwards Notice
Edwards Derek Arthur Retired postman,
peacefully after a short illness at
Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby on 24th November 2019,
aged 89 years.
Much loved father of
Neil and Julie, dear father in Law of Colin, treasured friend and companion to Kay, dearly loved grandad of Nicholas, Grant, Sophie and Hadyn and great-grandad of Lydia.
A Service of Celebration for his life
will take place at
St Thomas Church, Market Rasen
on Friday 13th December at 11.00am followed by burial.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to
Cancer Research UK may be left at the Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Dec. 4, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -