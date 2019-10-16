|
|
|
Gray Cyril Henry Formerly of Hainton,
died at the end of Harvest at
his home in Market Rasen on
6th October 2019 aged 91 years.
He was much loved, thanks to
all those who cared for him.
A Service of Thanksgiving for his life will take place at All Saints Church, Sixhills on Tuesday 5th November at 12.00pm.
No followers by request, donations in memory made payable to LRSN which may be left in Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 16, 2019