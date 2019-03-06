Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
13:00
St. Thomas' Church
Market Rasen
CURTIS Colin George Aged 83 years of Stallingborough (formerly of Market Rasen) passed away on 12th February 2019.
Much loved husband of Mavis. Cherished father of Lynn and Lorraine. Loving grandad and great grandad and a dear stepdad.
A Service of Thanksgiving for his life will be held at St. Thomas' Church, Market Rasen on Thursday 14th March at 1:00pm followed by burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Alzheimer's UK, may be sent to
J. Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 6, 2019
