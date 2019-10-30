|
BEEDHAM Clyve Headley Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the care of Scunthorpe General Hospital on Tuesday 22nd October 2019,
aged 82 years.
Wonderful and loving husband to Margaret, much loved dad to Richard and father-in-law to Mandy, respected brother-in-law to Terence & Heather and a great friend to many.
Would friends please meet at
Woodlands Crematorium,
Scunthorpe on Monday the
4th of November 2019 at 10.40am
for a service and committal.
Family flowers only please
but donations would be
gratefully appreciated for
'Rider For The Disabled Association' c/o
Jason Threadgold Funeral Director
3 Burringham Road, Scunthorpe,
DN17 2BA, Tel: 01724 865865
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 30, 2019