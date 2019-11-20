Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
15:30
North Kelsey Methodist Chapel
Claire Balderson Notice
Balderson Claire of North Kelsey.
Passed away peacefully on
8th November 2019
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Geoff,
much loved mum of
Pete and and the late Rachel,
dearest mother in law of Di
and a loving grandma
of Lizzie and John,
great grandma of
Elijah and Charlie,
dear sister, aunt and friend,
who will be greatly missed.
A private burial service will be followed by a service of Thanksgiving for her life at North Kelsey Methodist Chapel on Tuesday 26th November
at 3-30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society and/or Help for Heroes may be left at the service or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Nov. 20, 2019
