Balderson Claire of North Kelsey.
Passed away peacefully on
8th November 2019
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Geoff,
much loved mum of
Pete and and the late Rachel,
dearest mother in law of Di
and a loving grandma
of Lizzie and John,
great grandma of
Elijah and Charlie,
dear sister, aunt and friend,
who will be greatly missed.
A private burial service will be followed by a service of Thanksgiving for her life at North Kelsey Methodist Chapel on Tuesday 26th November
at 3-30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society and/or Help for Heroes may be left at the service or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Nov. 20, 2019