Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:30
Lincoln Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Wilkinson

Notice Condolences

Brian Wilkinson Notice
Wilkinson Brian Passed away peacefully at his
home in Osgodby after a
long illness bravely borne on
28th February 2019 aged 84 years.

Beloved husband of the late Ann,
much loved dad of Charlotte, dear father in law of Gordon, grandfather
of Thomas and Charles, dear brother
and brother in law of Alan and Mary,
dear uncle and friend who will
be sadly missed.

A Service of Celebration for
Brian's life will take place at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable
to Prostate Cancer UK may be left
in the donation plate or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.