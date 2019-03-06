|
Wilkinson Brian Passed away peacefully at his
home in Osgodby after a
long illness bravely borne on
28th February 2019 aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ann,
much loved dad of Charlotte, dear father in law of Gordon, grandfather
of Thomas and Charles, dear brother
and brother in law of Alan and Mary,
dear uncle and friend who will
be sadly missed.
A Service of Celebration for
Brian's life will take place at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable
to Prostate Cancer UK may be left
in the donation plate or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Mar. 6, 2019
