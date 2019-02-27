|
ADAMSON Brenda Peacefully following a short illness on
Thursday 21st February 2019 at
Drovers Call Care Home, Gainsborough
aged 84 years.
Much loved mum of Michael.
A dear mother in law of Margaret.
A special nan of Alexander.
A loving cousin of Eileen.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Peter's Church, Glentham on
Friday 8th March at 10.45am
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Dementia U.K
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 27, 2019
