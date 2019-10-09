|
Naylor Ann Elizabeth Passed away suddenly
at her home in Middle Rasen on
24th September 2019, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank,
dearly loved mum of Stephen,
dearest mother in law of Rachel,
loving gran of Caleb, dear sister of Pat and sister in law of David, aunty and friend who will be greatly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Ann's life at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel on Monday 21st October at 11-30am followed by burial.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable to Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel
may be left at the service or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 9, 2019