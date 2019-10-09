Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:30
Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Naylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Naylor

Notice Condolences

Ann Naylor Notice
Naylor Ann Elizabeth Passed away suddenly
at her home in Middle Rasen on
24th September 2019, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank,
dearly loved mum of Stephen,
dearest mother in law of Rachel,
loving gran of Caleb, dear sister of Pat and sister in law of David, aunty and friend who will be greatly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Ann's life at Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel on Monday 21st October at 11-30am followed by burial.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable to Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel
may be left at the service or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.