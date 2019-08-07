|
|
|
Akrill Anita
(nee Pool) Of Bishopbridge passed away
peacefully at County Hospital Lincoln
on 28th July 2019, aged 68 years.
Beloved wife of Stuart, loving mother
of Martin and James, dear mother
in law Jee-eun and dearly loved grandma of Emilia and Elizabeth
and a dear sister, sister in law, and friend who will be greatly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Anita's life will take place at St Peters Church Glentham on Friday 9th August at
12-00 noon followed by burial.
No flowers please, donations in memory made payable to Arthritis Research UK may be left in a donation envelope in Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 7, 2019