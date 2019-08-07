Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00
St Peters Church Glentham
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Akrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Akrill

Notice Condolences

Anita Akrill Notice
Akrill Anita
(nee Pool) Of Bishopbridge passed away
peacefully at County Hospital Lincoln
on 28th July 2019, aged 68 years.
Beloved wife of Stuart, loving mother
of Martin and James, dear mother
in law Jee-eun and dearly loved grandma of Emilia and Elizabeth
and a dear sister, sister in law, and friend who will be greatly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Anita's life will take place at St Peters Church Glentham on Friday 9th August at
12-00 noon followed by burial.
No flowers please, donations in memory made payable to Arthritis Research UK may be left in a donation envelope in Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors, 51 Queen Street, Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.