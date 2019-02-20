Home

JE Thurlby Funeral Director
Upton Road
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 5NF
01427 788312
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
15:15
Woodlands Crematorium
Brumby Road
Scunthorpe
Andrew Lewis Notice
LEWIS Andrew
(Ginge) With deep sadness we announce the death of Andrew (Ginge) Lewis on
10th February 2019, aged 47 years.
Son of Margaret and Philip Lewis. Brother to David and Timothy.
His funeral will be held on
Monday 25th February 2019 at
15.20 at Woodlands Crematorium, Brumby Road, Scunthorpe DN17 1SP.
Donations to Scunthorpe and
District MIND or Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Charitable Trust c/o
JE Thurlby Funeral Director,
Ashleigh House, Kexby, Nr Gainsborough, Lincs, DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Feb. 20, 2019
