|
|
|
Hall Alice
(née Smith) Passed away peacefully at
County Hospital Lincoln on
24th November 2019, aged 84.
Beloved wife of Nick much loved mum of Philip, Kathryn, Clint and Nicola,
dear mother in law of Angie, Katie and Graham, loving nana and great-nana, dearest sister of Dorothy and David,
Aunt and friend who will
be greatly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving for
Alice's life has took place at
St Thomas Church, Market Rasen
on Tuesday 17th December.
Donations in memory made payable
to Cancer Research UK may be
left at Church or sent
to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Dec. 12, 2019