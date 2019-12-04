|
|
|
Hall Alice
(née Smith) Passed away peacefully at
County Hospital Lincoln on
24th November 2019
aged 84.
Beloved wife of Nick much loved mum of Philip, Kathryn, Clint and Nicola,
dear mother in Law of Angie, Katie and Graham, loving nana and great-nana, dearest sister of Dorothy and David,
Aunt and friend who will be greatly missed. A Service of Thanksgiving for Alice's life will take place at
St Thomas Church, Market Rasen on Friday 13th December at 11:00am. Family flowers only please,
donations in memory made payable to Cancer Research UK
may be left at Church or sent
to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Market Rasen Mail on Dec. 4, 2019