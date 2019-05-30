|
HAWTHORNE Wendy Formerly of Deal Place, St Anne's. Passed away peacefully on
16th May 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of Ken, loving mother & grandmother. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Tuesday 4th June at 2.30.p.m. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Alzheimers Society may be made online or may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 30, 2019
