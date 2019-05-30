|
Steele Victoria (Vicky) Peacefully in Trinity Hospice on
21st May 2019, Vicky, aged 58.
Loving wife of Ray, devoted mum of Louise and Ryan and treasured nanny to Molly and Eleanor.
'Will be very sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.'
Service and cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday
7th June 2019 at 12.00noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, may be sent for 'Trinity Hospice'
c/o Roland L Whitehead
and Daughter,
The Old Lifeboat House,
Eastbank Road, St Annes,
FY8 1ND.
Tel: 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 30, 2019
