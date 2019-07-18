|
MEDCALF Vernon 1960 - 2019
Suddenly on 28th June 2019,
Vernon, aged 58 years,
at his home in Ansdell.
A loving dad, grandad, son,
brother and uncle,
he will be sadly missed but reunited with his late mother Joyce and late brother Stuart.
Funeral to take place at
Lytham Crematorium
on Friday 26th July at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
North West Air Ambulance
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 18, 2019