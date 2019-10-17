|
|
|
Buckley Vera It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Vera.
Beloved wife of the late
Eric Buckley, dearly loved mum of Linda, Julie & Debra, adored grandma & great grandma,
a loving sister and a true friend.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service and committal at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 28th October at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be sent for the
Alzheimer's Society
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 17, 2019