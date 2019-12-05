Home

Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Truda Singleton

Truda Singleton Notice
Singleton Truda Passed away peacefully on November 30th, 2019, in hospital, of Kirkham, aged 79 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Steve, stepmother of Steve and
the late William.

Sadly missed by family and friends.

Funeral service and Interment at St Michaels Parish Church, Kirkham, on Thursday
December 19th at 2.00 p.m.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation.

All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 5, 2019
