WESTALL Thomas (Tom) The family of the late Tom Westall wish to express their sincere thanks to his relatives and very many friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations received during their recent sad loss.
Thank you to the Children from Heyhouses C of E School and members of Fylde Scouts for providing the Guard of honour
at the funeral.
Grateful thanks to Dawn at
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter Funeral Directors, for her kindness and guidance in handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 22, 2019