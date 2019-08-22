Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Westall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Westall

Notice

Thomas Westall Notice
WESTALL Thomas (Tom) The family of the late Tom Westall wish to express their sincere thanks to his relatives and very many friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations received during their recent sad loss.
Thank you to the Children from Heyhouses C of E School and members of Fylde Scouts for providing the Guard of honour
at the funeral.
Grateful thanks to Dawn at
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter Funeral Directors, for her kindness and guidance in handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.