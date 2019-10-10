|
|
|
Jackson Thomas Eric Died suddenly at Broad Green Hospital, Liverpool
on 1st October 2019,
aged 72 years.
A former teacher at
Heyhouses Primary School.
A much loved Father of
Sally and Helen
and Brother of Colin.
A devoted Grandfather
of Amelie and Theo.
He will be sadly missed by many.
Funeral Service to take place on Friday 18th October 2019
at 2:00pm
at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Please wear bright attire.
Family flowers only,
donations if so desired
for Sightsavers.
All enquiries to
Woodlands Funerals Limited, 01253 732217.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 10, 2019