|
|
|
Simpkin Sylvia Passed away suddenly,
but peacefully on
Saturday 17th August 2019,
aged 91.
Dearly loved wife of the late Charles Simpkin, devoted mum to Gill & Peter, son-in-law Malcolm and a dear grandmother
to Hannah.
A keen bridge player and known for her kindness to others,
Sylvia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 13th September 2019
at 11:00am.
As a celebration of Sylvia's life,
the family request some
colourful attire please.
No flowers please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
for The Stroke Association.
c/o and further enquiries please to Woodlands Funerals Limited,
90 Woodlands Road,
Lytham St Annes, FY8 1DA,
01253 732217.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 22, 2019