HILL Susan Caroline Susan, aged 68 years.
Passed away peacefully at home
on Sunday 22nd September 2019
with family at her side.
Dearly loved sister of Anne and John and sister in law to Marie.
A much loved aunt.
The family would like to thank the staff from A.R.C. Community Care, Trinty Hospice and
the District Nurses for
their wonderful care.
Service at Lytham Park Crematorium at 12.30pm on
Friday 11th October 2019.
Family flowers only requested.
Donations if desired,
can be made in favour of
Trinty Hospice or Marie Curie
c/o Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 3, 2019