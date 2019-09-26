Home

Susan Hill Notice
Hill Susan Caroline Susan, aged 68 years,
passed away peacefully at home on
Sunday 22nd September 2019
with family at her side.
Dearly loved sister of Anne and Alan and sister-in-law to Marie.
A much loved aunt.
The family would like to thank the staff from A.R.C. Community Care, Trinity Hospice and the
District Nurses for
their wonderful care.
Service at
Lytham Park Crematorium
at 12.30pm on
Friday 11th October 2019.
Family flowers only requested. Donations if desired, can be made in favour of Trinity Hospice
or
Marie Curie
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 26, 2019
