|
|
|
COTTAM Stella Suddenly but peacefully on
4th August 2019, at home in Lytham. Stella beloved wife of the late Ted, dearly loved sister of Brenda and husband Mike.
Stella will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass at St Peter's Catholic Church, Lytham on
Friday 23rd August 2019 at
12.00 noon followed by burial at
Saltcotes Cemetery, Lytham.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Clifton Home Care Designated Charities c/o the funeral director,
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd, 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Telephone 01253 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 22, 2019