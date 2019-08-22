Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Cottam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Cottam

Notice Condolences

Stella Cottam Notice
COTTAM Stella Suddenly but peacefully on
4th August 2019, at home in Lytham. Stella beloved wife of the late Ted, dearly loved sister of Brenda and husband Mike.
Stella will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass at St Peter's Catholic Church, Lytham on
Friday 23rd August 2019 at
12.00 noon followed by burial at
Saltcotes Cemetery, Lytham.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Clifton Home Care Designated Charities c/o the funeral director,
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd, 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Telephone 01253 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.