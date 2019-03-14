|
|
|
LYONS On 13th February
suddenly whilst on holiday
in Las Palmas De Gran Canaria, Shirley, aged 84 years
of Beach Court, Lytham.
Dearly loved and cherished
wife of Colin.
Much loved sister of Alwyn,
dear aunt of Heather.
Funeral service to take place
at Lytham Park Crematorium,
Thursday 21st March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations may be sent
for Park View 4U.
Further enquiries to
Rawcliffe and Rae Funerals,
53a Warton Street, Lytham
FY8 5DQ tel 01253 735269
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 14, 2019
