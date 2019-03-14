Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Lyons

Notice Condolences

Shirley Lyons Notice
LYONS On 13th February
suddenly whilst on holiday
in Las Palmas De Gran Canaria, Shirley, aged 84 years
of Beach Court, Lytham.

Dearly loved and cherished
wife of Colin.
Much loved sister of Alwyn,
dear aunt of Heather.

Funeral service to take place
at Lytham Park Crematorium,
Thursday 21st March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations may be sent
for Park View 4U.
Further enquiries to
Rawcliffe and Rae Funerals,
53a Warton Street, Lytham
FY8 5DQ tel 01253 735269
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.