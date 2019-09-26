|
|
|
Lockton Shirley Dearly loved wife of
the late Eric (2019).
A much loved mother, grandmother and
great-grandmother,
passed away peacefully on
13th September 2019 at
Priory Court Nursing Home, Fairhaven.
Following a funeral service at Lytham Park Crematorium, a Thanksgiving Service will be held at The Baptist Church, St. Andrews Road, South, St. Annes at 2.15pm on Friday 4th October 2019.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
can be made in favour of
The Leprosy Mission
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead & Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes, FY8 1ND,
Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 26, 2019