PETERS-GREEN Sheila Maura, Michael and the family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their overwhelming expressions of sympathy and condolence received during their recent bereavement.
Most grateful thanks to all the Staff at The Hamptons for their exceptional care shown to their mum and to all the family,
to Fr. David Burns for his guidance, The Clifton Arms, Poppy's Florist and also to Jeffrey & Deborah Horsfield, Funeral Directors,
for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 21, 2019
