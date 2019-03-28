Home

Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00
Park Crematorium
Lytham
HERRINGTON Sheila On Friday 15th March 2019
Sheila passed away peacefully aged 87 years.
Beloved mum to Anthony,
Paul and David, granny to Ruby,
and partner to Richard.
"She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends".
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham
on Wednesday 3rd April 2019
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired may
be given for the R.N.L.I.
All enquiries c/o
Marsden's Funeral Home,
148 Lytham Road, Warton,
Tel: 01772 634100
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 28, 2019
