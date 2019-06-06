|
|
|
Gillett Sheila Peacefully on the 31st May 2019
at Lytham Court Nursing Home, Lytham.
Sheila aged 93
of Lytham.
Sheila will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Service to be held at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 17th June at 10.30.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to St. John the Devine Church, Lytham c/o
Mark F.H. Rae Funeral Directors,
11 Wood Street St. Annes.on Sea, FY8 1QS. Tel 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 6, 2019
