COLLINGS Stella and family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and floral tributes received during their recent sad loss of Sheila.
Special thanks to the staff at Hedges House for their
exemplary care to the Glendower Hotel for the excellent catering, Revd. Nick Wells for the
beautiful service and finally to
Jeffrey & Deborah Horsfield for their caring, dignified and professional funeral services.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 14, 2019
