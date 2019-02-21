|
|
|
COLLINGS Sheila On February 15th ,2019 suddenly in Hedges House Rest Home, Lytham,
aged 91 years.
The dearly loved wife
of the late Harry,
loving mother of Stella,
adored granny to Sean,
Vicky (dec'd), Paul, Harry,
Bobby, Theo and Sonny.
'Will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.'
Service and interment at
St Cuthbert's Church, Lytham on Thursday February 28th at 2 p.m.
Flowers and all further
enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 21, 2019
