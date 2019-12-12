|
GREENWOOD Dr Samuel Fletcher The family would like to thank everyone who attended Sam's funeral on 6th December 2019.
Sincere thanks to everyone who sent cards or made donations to Trinity Hospice or Marie Curie.
The family would also like to thank Arc Community Carers, Trinity Hospice and the district nurses
for their kindness and care,
The Clifton Arms for their excellent hospitality, Rev David Phillips for
his comforting ministrations and Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter for their support and
guidance throughout.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 12, 2019