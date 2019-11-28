Home

Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Samuel Fletcher Notice
Greenwood Dr. Samuel Fletcher (Retired St. Annes G.P.)
Sam died peacefully at home on 26th November 2019,
aged 91 years.
His family were at his side.
The dearly loved husband of Pauline. Loving father of Andrew, Claire and Alex. Devoted grandad to Abi, Alisa, Charlotte
Henry and Cecily.
Service at Lytham Park Crematorium at 10.30am on
Friday 6th December 2019.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Marie Curie
or
Trinity Hospice
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead & Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House,
Eastbank Road,
Lytham St. Annes, FY8 1ND,
Tel. 01253 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 28, 2019
