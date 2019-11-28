|
|
|
Greenwood Dr. Samuel Fletcher (Retired St. Annes G.P.)
Sam died peacefully at home on 26th November 2019,
aged 91 years.
His family were at his side.
The dearly loved husband of Pauline. Loving father of Andrew, Claire and Alex. Devoted grandad to Abi, Alisa, Charlotte
Henry and Cecily.
Service at Lytham Park Crematorium at 10.30am on
Friday 6th December 2019.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Marie Curie
or
Trinity Hospice
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead & Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House,
Eastbank Road,
Lytham St. Annes, FY8 1ND,
Tel. 01253 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 28, 2019