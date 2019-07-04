Resources More Obituaries for Samantha Parker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Samantha Parker

Notice Parker Samantha (Sam) Angela and Geoff would like to thank all their family, friends and neighbours for the kind wishes, sympathy and support that they have shown at this sad time.

They would especially like to thank the staff at The Rosemere Cancer Centre in Preston, and those who have donated to them.

They would especially like to thank the staff at The Rosemere Cancer Centre in Preston, and those who have donated to them.

Also, thank you to Reverend Alan Drake for his kindness and lovely service and to Scott and the rest of the staff at Box Bros. Ltd. for their care and attention to detail. Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 4, 2019