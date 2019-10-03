|
|
|
JESSOP Peacefully at Sands Nursing Home, Morecambe on
Thursday 26th September 2019,
Rowland,
aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Joyce, much loved father of Andrew and a loving grandfather. Relatives and friends of Rowland are invited to attend the funeral service at St Cuthberts Church, Lytham St Annes on
Thursday 10th October at 1.00pm followed by Interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Dementia UK c/o funeral directors, J & A Porter, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell,
Lytham St Anne's FY8 1AH
Tel 01253 735423
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 3, 2019