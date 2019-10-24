|
|
|
Pollitt Rosemary Passed away peacefully on
13th October 2019,
at Trinity Hospice, surrounded by her loving family, aged 69 years.
Beloved Wife of Michael,
and Daughter of Maisie and the late Dr Alexander Edgar.
Much loved Sister to Donald and Gavin and Sister-in-law to Tracy and Lesley. A devoted Auntie to Bronwen, Lewis and Keziah.
Funeral Service to take place on Monday 4th November 2019 at Lytham Park Crematorium
at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if so desired for
Trinity Hospice. No black ties or yellow please, and all friends welcome afterwards at
Royal Lytham Golf Club to continue sharing memories of Rosemary.
All enquiries to Woodlands Funerals Limited, 01253 732217.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 24, 2019