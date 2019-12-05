Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Haynes

Notice Condolences

Rosemary Haynes Notice
HAYNES Rosemary M R Passed away peacefully at
St George's Nursing Home on
17th November, aged 94 years.
Much loved Aunt to John,
Mary, Patrick, Rosemary,
Evelyn and David.
Rosemary will be sadly missed
by all the Haynes family
and her friends.
Private family funeral
service to take place at
Altrincham Crematorium
on 9th December.
All enquiries to
J&A Porter Funeral Directors, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH.
Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -