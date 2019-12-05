|
|
|
HAYNES Rosemary M R Passed away peacefully at
St George's Nursing Home on
17th November, aged 94 years.
Much loved Aunt to John,
Mary, Patrick, Rosemary,
Evelyn and David.
Rosemary will be sadly missed
by all the Haynes family
and her friends.
Private family funeral
service to take place at
Altrincham Crematorium
on 9th December.
All enquiries to
J&A Porter Funeral Directors, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH.
Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 5, 2019